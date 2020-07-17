UMB Bank N A MO Has $3.23 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,402 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.