UMB Bank N A MO Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,807,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock opened at $182.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.02 and a 200-day moving average of $167.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.81.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.