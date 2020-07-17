UMB Bank N A MO Has $2.19 Million Holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 28,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUDM opened at $25.01 on Friday. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95.

