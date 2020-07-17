UMB Bank N A MO Has $13.21 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,153 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 20.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after buying an additional 1,250,400 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Cowen increased their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $196.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

