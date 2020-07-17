UMB Bank N A MO Has $12.70 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,277 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,578,000 after purchasing an additional 502,407 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,686 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Argus raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.03 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

