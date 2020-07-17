UMB Bank N A MO Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $180.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.11 and a 200-day moving average of $165.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $195.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

