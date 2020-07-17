UMB Bank N A MO Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $88.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

