UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,710,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 471.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

OMC opened at $56.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.