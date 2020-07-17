UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $165.45 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.34 and a 200-day moving average of $146.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $36,827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,593,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,028,416,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

