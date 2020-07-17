UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,416,210,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after buying an additional 1,686,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,333,000 after buying an additional 863,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,119,000 after buying an additional 356,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,015,000 after buying an additional 385,666 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

