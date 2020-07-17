UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,002,000. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,181,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $124.50 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

