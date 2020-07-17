UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,187 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

