UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,437 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 4,657.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 8,672.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 14.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 25,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.15.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $6,589,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,607,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

