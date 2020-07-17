UMB Bank N A MO Buys 1,416 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.82 and a 200-day moving average of $117.88. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

