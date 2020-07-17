UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 58.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.97.

Southern stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

