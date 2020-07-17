UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 3,608 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $99.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.20. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

