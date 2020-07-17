UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 2,184 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,666,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after buying an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $149,692,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374,301 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,276,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,739,000 after buying an additional 1,899,548 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

