UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 1,526 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $214.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.80. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

