Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $932.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.69. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,327.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $40,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth $1,148,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ultra Clean by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 37,839 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 20,105 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.