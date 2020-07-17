Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $203.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.11 and a 200 day moving average of $230.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.41.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

