UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Shares Up 0.8%

UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.44 and last traded at $64.01, approximately 68,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 867% from the average daily volume of 7,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.51.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40.

About UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes biopharmaceutical solutions for people living with neurology and immunology conditions. The company's core products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for UCB S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.