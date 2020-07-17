UBS Group Upgrades Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) to “Buy”

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 285 ($3.51) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 260 ($3.20). UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 169 ($2.08) to GBX 196 ($2.41) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Jupiter Fund Management to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 362 ($4.45) to GBX 249 ($3.06) in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 245 ($3.02).

LON JUP opened at GBX 250 ($3.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 161.65 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 437.80 ($5.39). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 251.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 285.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 19,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.20), for a total transaction of £49,868 ($61,368.45).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

