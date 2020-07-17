UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VLVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VOLVO AB/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Get VOLVO AB/ADR alerts:

Shares of VOLVO AB/ADR stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.49. VOLVO AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. VOLVO AB/ADR had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 21.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About VOLVO AB/ADR

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.