UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LGRDY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of LGRDY opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. LEGRAND S A/ADR has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $16.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

