U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,079,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,407 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,541,000 after acquiring an additional 149,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

