U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

USB opened at $37.64 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.