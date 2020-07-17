U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Compass Point reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

