Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $9,364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,617,232.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $368,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,278,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.80.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $347.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $382.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

