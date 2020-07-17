Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $33.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWTR. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $31,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,584 shares of company stock worth $2,652,719. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Twitter by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,344 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Twitter by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Twitter by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Twitter by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

