Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.79. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $45,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,719. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

