Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) a C$21.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$21.00 price target on Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. Raymond James set a C$18.50 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a sell rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.88.

IMO opened at C$22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$10.27 and a 52-week high of C$37.46.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

