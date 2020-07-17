Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.
NYSE:TFC opened at $37.22 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.53.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.
Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.