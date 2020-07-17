Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

NYSE:TFC opened at $37.22 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

