Truewealth LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Truewealth LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,154,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,305,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,908,000 after buying an additional 228,263 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,354.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,478,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after buying an additional 2,439,670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,217,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 932,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,030,000 after buying an additional 448,520 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.12 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

