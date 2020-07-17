Truewealth LLC Sells 40 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Truewealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $915,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,015,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,117,000 after purchasing an additional 188,508 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after purchasing an additional 641,003 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,796,000 after purchasing an additional 941,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $280.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.97 and its 200-day moving average is $231.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $285.30.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

