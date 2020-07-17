Truewealth LLC Sells 312 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Truewealth LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 815,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 35,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

