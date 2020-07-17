Truewealth LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Truewealth LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $409.09 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.39 and a 1 year high of $431.69. The firm has a market cap of $255.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.95.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 53 shares of company stock valued at $15,322 and sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

