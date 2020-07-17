Truewealth LLC Invests $45,000 in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

OTIS stock opened at $58.20 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Argus began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

