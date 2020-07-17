Truewealth LLC Has $40,000 Stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 408.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Sony by 150.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

NYSE SNE opened at $76.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86. Sony Corp has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $76.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.