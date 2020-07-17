Truewealth LLC Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Truewealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $64.58 on Thursday. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

