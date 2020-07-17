Truewealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Truewealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,588,711,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,998,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,474,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,978,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX stock opened at $266.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.76 and its 200 day moving average is $251.04. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

