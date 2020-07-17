Truewealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Truewealth LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,011,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,935,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after buying an additional 1,392,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 419.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 963,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $140.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.