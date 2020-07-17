Truewealth LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $33,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.47. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

