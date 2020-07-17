Troy Income & Growth Trust (LON:TIGT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.82 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.89), approximately 139,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 262,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.10 ($0.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of $234.65 million and a PE ratio of 10.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Troy Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment trust. The principal objective of the Trust is to provide shareholders with an income yield and the prospect of income and capital growth through investing in a portfolio of United Kingdom equities. The Trust has investments in United Kingdom-listed investment companies, property and banks.

