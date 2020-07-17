Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) Major Shareholder Sells $3,916,800.00 in Stock

Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) major shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $3,916,800.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TDAC stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Trident Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.50 and a beta of -0.05.

Get Trident Acquisitions alerts:

About Trident Acquisitions

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.