Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) Major Shareholder Sells $3,916,800.00 in Stock

Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) major shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $3,916,800.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of TDAC stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Trident Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.50 and a beta of -0.05.
