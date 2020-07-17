Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPCO shares. Huber Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tribune Publishing in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 43.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tribune Publishing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 46.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 13.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPCO opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. Tribune Publishing has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.80 million. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Tribune Publishing will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

