Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.70. Trevena shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 2,737,300 shares trading hands.

TRVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Trevena Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Trevena by 13.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 602,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 69,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trevena by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 215,404 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in Trevena by 23.1% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

