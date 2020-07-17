TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was downgraded by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $434.21 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $445.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total transaction of $9,302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.61 per share, for a total transaction of $705,220.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021 and have sold 46,048 shares worth $20,632,706. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 223.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 447.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

