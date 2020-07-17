Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sleep Number Call Options (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 9,111 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,310% compared to the average daily volume of 646 call options.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,034,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sleep Number by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Sleep Number by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $119,000.

SNBR stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.23.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The firm had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

