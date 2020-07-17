Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Dell (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 14,775 put options on the company. This is an increase of 964% compared to the average volume of 1,388 put options.
A number of research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.
Shares of Dell stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. Dell has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
In other Dell news, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,304 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,873 shares of company stock worth $20,810,656 over the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dell in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 746.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 28.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.
Dell Company Profile
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
