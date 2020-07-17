Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Dell (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 14,775 put options on the company. This is an increase of 964% compared to the average volume of 1,388 put options.

A number of research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. Dell has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell news, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,304 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,873 shares of company stock worth $20,810,656 over the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dell in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 746.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 28.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

