Traders Purchase Large Volume of Corteva Call Options (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,830 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average volume of 1,665 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 63.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CSFB cut their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

